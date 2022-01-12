Unsung Hero, Tom Knittel nominated for his giving spirit during tax season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heroes come in many forms. Meet Tom Knittel, 75, of Ohio City.

He has spent the past 16 years at the Carnegie West Branch of the Cleveland Public Library, giving his time and knowledge to help put more money in others’ pockets.

“People waited pleasantly happily because we were doing something for them that no one else would do,” said Knittel.

He prepares taxes for community members two or three nights a week for free as part of AARP tax aid.

“People were so thankful that we did that stuff for them,” said Knittel.

He was nominated by the Carnegie West Branch of the Cleveland Public Library for his giving spirit. The former social worker and banker embodies the values of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who once said, life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?

“I like helping people, and I like I like the results when they smile at me or hug me, I feel real good,” said Knittel.

Knittel estimates the free service helped save each person at least $100 or more in tax preparation fees, money that flowed right back into our local economy.

“I would like to see more people helping people all the time,” said Knittel.

Knittel has decided to retire his pencil and adding machine for the first time in 16 years.

He hopes others will pick up where he left off and provide a legacy of service, writing a new chapter to help others facing taxing times.

