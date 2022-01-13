2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old Parma girl with ‘mental limitations and severe epilepsy’ missing since Jan. 11

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 17-year-old Jeidy Ann Molina, who has been missing from her home since 6 p.m. on Jan. 11.

According to police, “Jeidy has mental limitations and severe epilepsy. It’s also unknown whether or not she took any of her medication with her when she left.”

Molina was described by police as 5′4″ tall, about 230 pounds, has brown shoulder-length hair with blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing, but she left carrying her black leather bookbag with a gold owl on it, police said.

Call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 or the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

