18-year-old woman faces judge for allegedly killing Cleveland police patrolman during carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman charged with murder for the death of an off-duty Cleveland police patrolman during a carjacking is expected in court on Thursday morning.

Tamara McLoyd faces various charges at her 8:30 a.m. arraignment at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

**19 News will live stream McLoyd’s court appearance**

Detectives said McLoyd, of Garfield Heights, approached 25-year-old Shane Bartek in a Cleveland apartment building parking lot on New Year’s Eve.

A struggle ensued between the two and McLoyd fatally shot Bartek during the carjacking, according to Cleveland police.

Bartek’s vehicle was spotted a short time later and was involved in a multi-jurisdictional pursuit until his car was eventually stopped.

A second suspect, identified as Anthony Butler Jr., faces charges for fleeing and receiving stolen property after he was caught by police in Bartek’s vehicle that was taken during the carjacking.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.