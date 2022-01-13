2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Days issued for Sunday (night) and Monday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team has issued 19 First Alert Weather Days for Sunday (night) and Monday.

A 19 First Alert Weather Day is issued when our team of meteorologists expects the weather to have a major impact on your day.

This will be the case late Sunday into Monday, as widespread snow moves into the area from the south.

The snow will be moderate to heavy at times, especially from 10:00 PM Sunday to 4:00 AM Monday.

While we are not forecasting widespread power outages, we are anticipating major impacts to local travel, especially, again, Sunday night through Monday.

A widespread swath of three to five inches of snow will occur with this storm, with the heaviest snow, the highest snowfall totals, and the biggest impacts along and east of the I-71 corridor.

Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune this forecast.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

