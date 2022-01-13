$1M bond set for man accused of shooting at Cleveland police officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting at Cleveland police officers during a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Anthony Grier, 33, of Cleveland, was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, burglary, menacing by stalking and assault.

An arrest warrant was issued for Grier after he failed to show up in court on Jan. 7 for his arraignment. He was taken back into custody on Jan. 11.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a low bond from Cleveland Municipal Court allowed the suspect to bail out of jail in the first place.

On Thursday, the judge set bond at $1 million.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened when officers responded to a domestic dispute in the driveway of a home on East 96th Street on Dec. 15, 2021.

The officers were not injured.

Grier’s pre-trial is scheduled for Jan. 25.

