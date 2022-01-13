2 Strong 4 Bullies
22-year-old Cleveland man seriously injured in accident on I-480

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland man suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident on I-480 Wednesday evening.

The accident happened on I-480 Westbound around 8:18 p.m. in Brooklyn Heights.

Police said the victim is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. His name is not being released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation, but police said the victim’s car was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

