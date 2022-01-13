Arson ruled as cause of overnight fire at home on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a burning home overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side.
According to officials, the fire was intentionally set at the Lexington Avenue home near East 73rd Street.
“Investigators determined fire caused by aggravated arson,” the Cleveland Fire Department tweeted early Thursday morning.
No injuries were reported during the fire, but several residents of the home were displaced as a result of the incident. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio assisted the residents.
Damages to the home were estimated to value approximately $25,000.
Neither police nor fire investigators released any information regarding potential arrests or suspect information in the arson incident.
