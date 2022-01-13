Arson ruled as cause of overnight fire at home on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a burning home overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

According to officials, the fire was intentionally set at the Lexington Avenue home near East 73rd Street.

“Investigators determined fire caused by aggravated arson,” the Cleveland Fire Department tweeted early Thursday morning.

Working house fire 7400 block of Lexington Avenue. The home was occupied. A Mother with two children and a dog escaped with just the clothes they had on. The little boy only had PJ bottoms. I took off my sweatshirt and gave it to him. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/ryTEIrOzTq — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) January 13, 2022

No injuries were reported during the fire, but several residents of the home were displaced as a result of the incident. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio assisted the residents.

Damages to the home were estimated to value approximately $25,000.

Neither police nor fire investigators released any information regarding potential arrests or suspect information in the arson incident.

