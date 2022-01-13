BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bainbridge Township Police shared ‘with great sadness’ that K-9 Ozzie died unexpectedly after serving the department with distinction for 9.5 years.

Sgt. Jon Weiner was by his partner’s side as Ozzie crossed the rainbow bridge on Jan. 10 at 10 years old, police said.

The Belgian Malinois began his career in the Bainbridge Township Police Department on May 23, 2012, and was trained extensively in area search, article search, criminal apprehension, handler protection, and tracking, according to police.

Ozzie was also trained in narcotics detection, including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, police listed.

Weiner and Ozzie began working with the Valley Enforcement Regional SWAT Team in 2017, where his duties included area and building search, criminal apprehension, and perimeter control, police said.

“K-9 Ozzie’s achievements include several criminal apprehensions, including a murder suspect, while assisting the U.S. Marshalls,” police described. “K-9 Ozzie had numerous narcotics detections and assisted in several SWAT callouts.”

Weiner has served Bainbridge Township for nearly 25 years, according to police.

Police said Weiner started the Bainbridge K-9 program in 2004 with his first partner, K-9 Tango, who served the department until his passing in 2012.

“Ozzie’s loss will be deeply felt by all the members of the Bainbridge Twp. Police Department,” police stated.

Bainbridge Township Police K-9 Ozzie dies unexpectedly (Bainbridge Township Police)

