BCI agents find dozens of cremated remains inside Akron church

Shawnte Hardin (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) executed a search warrant at an Akron church Wednesday and 19 News has learned they found “dozens and dozens” of cremated remains.

This happened at the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in the 800 block of Buchtel Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s office said the search warrant was part of their ongoing investigation regarding Shawnte Hardin.

Hardin was the senior pastor at the church and is facing charges for providing funeral services without a license.

In October of 2021, Harden was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury on 37 criminal charges; including, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with records, theft, abuse of a corpse, identify fraud, representation as a funeral director while unlicensed and passing bad checks.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, Hardin operated several businesses in Lucas, Cuyahoga, Summit and Franklin Counties since at least 2019.

The business names included Hussain Funeral Directors, Celebration of Life Memorial Chapels, Hardin Funeral Home, Inc., American Mortuary Services and Transportation, and Shawnte Davon Hardin Services, LLC.

Two bodies were recovered last fall from a building Hardin was using for funeral services in the 1600 block of E. Livingston Ave. in Columbus, said a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

