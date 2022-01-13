Browns Breakdown: David Njoku

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was just two years ago when Browns tight end David Njoku requested a trade.

After becoming one of the silver linings in the Browns offense in 2021, Njoku has shifted his perspective.

“I love it here. I love it here to the core,” the 25-year old said. “I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career.”

The fifth-year tight end recorded 36 receptions for 475 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately, the team fell short of a lot of the goals they wanted to accomplish together.

“It is our dream to bring a championship here in Cleveland,” Njoku explained. “There is no question that we have unfinished business. It is a tough pill to swallow right now because we know how good we were on the roster, and we knew the talent that we had, but we just could not put it all together for whatever reason.

Njoku added the team will reflect and evaluate to move forward on the best foot.

Nonetheless, Change could be coming to the tight end room either way.

Austin Hooper struggled late in the season and the team could waive him to free up $3.75 million in cap space. Not to mention, the tight end market is stacked this offseason. Players like Evan Engram, Eric Ebron, and OJ Howard are unrestricted free agents.

If the Browns decide to run it back with most of the pieces on the roster, it seems Njoku would be a part of that.

