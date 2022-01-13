2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns Breakdown: David Njoku

“I love it here. I love it here to the core.”
David Njoku
David Njoku(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was just two years ago when Browns tight end David Njoku requested a trade.

After becoming one of the silver linings in the Browns offense in 2021, Njoku has shifted his perspective.

“I love it here. I love it here to the core,” the 25-year old said. “I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career.”

The fifth-year tight end recorded 36 receptions for 475 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately, the team fell short of a lot of the goals they wanted to accomplish together.

“It is our dream to bring a championship here in Cleveland,” Njoku explained. “There is no question that we have unfinished business. It is a tough pill to swallow right now because we know how good we were on the roster, and we knew the talent that we had, but we just could not put it all together for whatever reason.

Njoku added the team will reflect and evaluate to move forward on the best foot.

Nonetheless, Change could be coming to the tight end room either way.

Austin Hooper struggled late in the season and the team could waive him to free up $3.75 million in cap space. Not to mention, the tight end market is stacked this offseason. Players like Evan Engram, Eric Ebron, and OJ Howard are unrestricted free agents.

If the Browns decide to run it back with most of the pieces on the roster, it seems Njoku would be a part of that.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an...
Browns Breakdown: Jadeveon Clowney
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry: ‘We fully expect Baker to be our starter’
FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) talks to teammates during the first half of an...
Browns beat Bengals, 21-16
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker...
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19