2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns Breakdown: Jadeveon Clowney

The impact of Clowney on the Browns in 2021
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an...
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2021, Jadeveon Clowney had a few goals. The defensive end wanted to remain healthy and get his name back out there.

He did just that.

“I had a couple of years where I was hurt, but I always thought I was playing good,” Clowney explained. “I was just injured. I just wanted to make it through a year healthy. I wanted to show people I could play good, stay healthy. That was my goal this year.”

Clowney finished the season with some of his highest production in recent years recording nine sacks this season. That’s the most since 2017 when he tallied a career-high 9.5 sacks.

“He plays hard week in and week out,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Very disruptive and uses his power well to get around.”

The former first pick in the 2014 NFL draft is the most important unrestricted free agent on the Browns roster and his counterpart, Myles Garrett, has been persuading him to stick around.

“I want him here. He had two sacks last game, he was disruptive,” Garrett said. “I feel like he is disruptive every time he was out there especially when we are out there together. They can’t key on just one of us.”

Nonetheless, money talks. The defensive end realizes it might be his last chance at another big contract.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry thought Clowney paired nicely with Garrett. However, was it enough to warrant a big contract from Cleveland?

“He did the things we envisioned when we signed him,” Berry said. “The next several weeks we will see what the future holds.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry: ‘We fully expect Baker to be our starter’
FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) talks to teammates during the first half of an...
Browns beat Bengals, 21-16
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker...
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward scores on a 61-yard interception return during the...
Cleveland Browns: 2 players added to COVID-19 list; 1 activated