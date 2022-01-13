Browns Breakdown: Jadeveon Clowney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2021, Jadeveon Clowney had a few goals. The defensive end wanted to remain healthy and get his name back out there.

He did just that.

“I had a couple of years where I was hurt, but I always thought I was playing good,” Clowney explained. “I was just injured. I just wanted to make it through a year healthy. I wanted to show people I could play good, stay healthy. That was my goal this year.”

Clowney finished the season with some of his highest production in recent years recording nine sacks this season. That’s the most since 2017 when he tallied a career-high 9.5 sacks.

“He plays hard week in and week out,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Very disruptive and uses his power well to get around.”

The former first pick in the 2014 NFL draft is the most important unrestricted free agent on the Browns roster and his counterpart, Myles Garrett, has been persuading him to stick around.

“I want him here. He had two sacks last game, he was disruptive,” Garrett said. “I feel like he is disruptive every time he was out there especially when we are out there together. They can’t key on just one of us.”

Nonetheless, money talks. The defensive end realizes it might be his last chance at another big contract.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry thought Clowney paired nicely with Garrett. However, was it enough to warrant a big contract from Cleveland?

“He did the things we envisioned when we signed him,” Berry said. “The next several weeks we will see what the future holds.”

