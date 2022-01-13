2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton firefighters cut driver out of crashed car

(Source: Viewer)
(Source: Viewer)((Source: Viewer))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was trapped inside their car after a two car accident involving a work van in Canton Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 4th Street NW and Harrison Avenue NW.

Canton firefighters said the impact also took out a power pole, which landed on top of the work van.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the gray vehicle.

The driver, whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

An early morning fire in the 1000 block of Gaynelle Avenue left a house destroyed and one...
Streetsboro man dies in early morning house fire
Shawnte Hardin (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's office)
BCI agents find dozens of cremated remains inside Akron church
Accused of murdering two people in Cleveland in 2018.
Suspect who fatally shot 2 people on I-90 near downtown Cleveland sentenced to 84 years
19 News
Prosecutor: 18-year-old told police she shot Cleveland officer with revolver during deadly carjackin