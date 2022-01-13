Canton firefighters cut driver out of crashed car

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was trapped inside their car after a two car accident involving a work van in Canton Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 4th Street NW and Harrison Avenue NW.

Canton firefighters said the impact also took out a power pole, which landed on top of the work van.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the gray vehicle.

The driver, whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

