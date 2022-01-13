Cavs GM Koby Altman gets extension, new title

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Koby Altman, a virtual unknown when he got the job in 2017, has built a contender in Cleveland and Cavs ownership is rewarding him for it.

Altman, the team’s general manager, got an extension through the 2027-28 season and a new title, president of basketball operations, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cavs have already surpassed their win total of a year ago and appear on a runway toward future Eastern Conference contention. Cleveland’s 23-18 and sixth in the East now. https://t.co/hXEp1jPQSH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2022

Altman has drafted Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, while trading for Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen.

The Cavs are 23-18, currently 6th in the Eastern Conference, after 3 straight trips to the lottery.

