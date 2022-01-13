2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs GM Koby Altman gets extension, new title

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Koby Altman, a virtual unknown when he got the job in 2017, has built a contender in Cleveland and Cavs ownership is rewarding him for it.

Altman, the team’s general manager, got an extension through the 2027-28 season and a new title, president of basketball operations, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Altman has drafted Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, while trading for Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen.

The Cavs are 23-18, currently 6th in the Eastern Conference, after 3 straight trips to the lottery.

