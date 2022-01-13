2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland man who eluded police for nearly 2 years sentenced for double murder on I-90

Accused of murdering two people in Cleveland in 2018.
Accused of murdering two people in Cleveland in 2018.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was found guilty by jury of murdering two people inside a car on I-90 near downtown Cleveland in 2018 will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County court hearing for Gianni Gray, who represented himself during the trial, is scheduled for 2 p.m.

**19 News will live stream the hearing**

Gray was on the run from police for approximately two years. Investigators said he fatally shot Andre Williams and Malachia Perez Stewart III, both 35 years old, as they sat in a car on the West 117th Street ramp from I-90 in July 2018.

A woman at a nearby gas station was also struck by a stray bullet, but she did survive.

Gray was tracked by the U.S. Marshals Service from Ohio through other states, including Florida and Michigan, until he was eventually captured in May 2020 at a Union Avenue home on Cleveland’s East side.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Shawnte Hardin (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's office)
BCI agents find dozens of cremated remains inside Akron church
19 News
Cleveland resident says she suffered years of pest infestation that landlord won’t help with
Anthony J. Grier (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
$1M bond set for man accused of shooting at Cleveland police officers
North Olmsted surveillance video
Surveillance video shows woman lunge for officer’s gun during altercation at North Olmsted Walmart