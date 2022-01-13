Cleveland man who eluded police for nearly 2 years sentenced for double murder on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was found guilty by jury of murdering two people inside a car on I-90 near downtown Cleveland in 2018 will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County court hearing for Gianni Gray, who represented himself during the trial, is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Gray was on the run from police for approximately two years. Investigators said he fatally shot Andre Williams and Malachia Perez Stewart III, both 35 years old, as they sat in a car on the West 117th Street ramp from I-90 in July 2018.

A woman at a nearby gas station was also struck by a stray bullet, but she did survive.

Gray was tracked by the U.S. Marshals Service from Ohio through other states, including Florida and Michigan, until he was eventually captured in May 2020 at a Union Avenue home on Cleveland’s East side.

