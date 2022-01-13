Cleveland resident says she suffered years of pest infestation that landlord won’t help with

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Zelda James has lived in her Ansel Road house for 14 years.

A couple of years ago she started seeing tons of roaches and mice running all over the place. She says her landlord has done little to nothing to help her rid her house of the pests.

Here’s how James describes how bad her roach problem is:

“I kept complaining and complaining about the mice and the roaches. Sometimes, you could lay down or be sitting here and they be running, shoot, shoot, and they’re running across your feet. You could lay down to go to bed and you could hear them nibbling.”

James said she has spent lots of her own money in an attempt to get rid of the roaches and mice and she really wants her landlord step up and help.

Instead, she gets the run-around: “I complained to his mother, whose name is Mitchell. ‘Oh, but Tyson has the property now.’ So, I complained to her son. ‘Oh, mother got the property back.’ I went through that for about nine months, back and forth, back and forth. But yet, you all steady coming collecting my rent.”

A portion of her rent is paid by CMHA. Her next best solution: Call Cleveland’s building Department and its health department to have them work with her landlord to fix the pet problem.

