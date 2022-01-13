2 Strong 4 Bullies
Health officials share COVID-19 update as testing sites continue to expand across Ohio

Drive-thru testing site organized by Ohio National Guard
Drive-thru testing site organized by Ohio National Guard
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health provided an update to the COVID-19 situation as omicron cases continue to accumulate across the state.

A health briefing with Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was schedule for 11 a.m. He was joined by Ohio National Guard Major Gen. John Harris Jr., the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center’s Dr. Daniel Bachman, and Dr. Jennifer Wall Forrester, of University of Cincinnati Health.

The director’s remarks come as more testing sites open across the state, with assistance from the Ohio National Guard.

