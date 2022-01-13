2 Strong 4 Bullies
Line-of-duty cop deaths up 55% in 2021, COVID-19 #1 cause

A recent report showed COVID-19 was the main cause of death for police officers.(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new study from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) found line-of-duty cop deaths were up 55% in 2021 with 458 total deaths nationwide. This is the largest number of line-of-duty deaths since 1930 when 312 cops were killed.

According to the study, of the 458 deaths, 301 or 66% were related to COVID-19. The numbers were collected up to December 31, 2021 and showed that, in addition to COVID-19 deaths being on the rise, traffic related deaths and “struck by” fatalities both saw double digit increases.

The state of Ohio was on the lower end of fatalities this past year, with less than four officers dying of COVID-19, and less than six dying in general. A majority of all line-of-duty deaths were men, around 48 years-old serving an average of 17 years in law enforcement.

To see the study, click the link here.

