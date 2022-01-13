2 Strong 4 Bullies
Megan Fox after engagement to Machine Gun Kelly: ‘We drank each other’s blood’

FILE - Megan Fox, right, and Machine Gun Kelly attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27,...
FILE - Megan Fox, right, and Machine Gun Kelly attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Fox and Kelly are engaged. The actor and rapper have decided to legalize their dramatically eccentric coupling, according to Instagram videos that each posted Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland-area rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox, a couple known for not shying away from the tabloids, are now engaged.

The two announced on social media that Colson Baker, or Machine Gun Kelly, and Fox sealed the deal with a blood toast.

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox shared on Instagram.

MGK said he proposed to her under the same tree that the couple first “fell in love under.”

The two celebrities appear together in the film “Midnight in the switchgrass.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

