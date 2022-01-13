Megan Fox after engagement to Machine Gun Kelly: ‘We drank each other’s blood’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland-area rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox, a couple known for not shying away from the tabloids, are now engaged.

The two announced on social media that Colson Baker, or Machine Gun Kelly, and Fox sealed the deal with a blood toast.

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox shared on Instagram.

MGK said he proposed to her under the same tree that the couple first “fell in love under.”

The two celebrities appear together in the film “Midnight in the switchgrass.”

