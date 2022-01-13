2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More car crashes happen in Cuyahoga County

By Misty Stiver and Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is Cuyahoga County a dangerous place to drive?

The 19 Data Journalism Team analyzed state crash statistics from the last five years and discovered Cuyahoga County consistently tops the list.

Since 2017, 19 Investigates found more crashes have happened in Cuyahoga County than in any other county.

Of the nearly 260,000 crashes recorded by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2021, more than 10% occurred in Cuyahoga County.

Cuyahoga County ranks #2 in the state for the highest number of crashes last year, with 28,066 crashes.

This is just a few hundred behind Hamilton County, which tops the list for 2021.

“When we look at, you know, some of the higher ranking counties, you know, the contributing factor there is that we’re just more densely populated. There are a lot more attractions; there’s a lot more business around here. So naturally, you’re going to see more instances of traffic-related incidents,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago.

According to data from OSHP, I-90, I-480, and Route 6 are the top three highways where crashes occurred in 2021.

OSHP’s “crash density map” reveals I-90 in downtown Cleveland had the most accidents.

“I-90 being one of the main, you know, roads in and out of the city and to the suburbs, of course, we’re going to see increased citations issued, increased violations, increased crashes, more so than, you know, a country road that’s not traveled so much,” Sgt. Santiago said.

Sadly, 110 people died in crashes in Cuyahoga County last year.

That’s five more than in 2020.

State highway patrol data shows fatalities were also up statewide.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Zachary Paul Kolasinski
Man leads Geauga County deputies in pursuit through roads, woods, swamps, fields
Bainbridge Township Police K-9 Ozzie dies unexpectedly
Bainbridge Township Police K-9 Ozzie dies unexpectedly
J.B. Bickerstaff on Altman
J.B. Bickerstaff on Altman
A resident drops mail into a U.S. Postal Service mailbox.
Parma police investigating more U.S. Postal mailbox thefts: residents out $119,000