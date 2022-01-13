2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Non-vaccinated employees placed on unpaid leave by Akron Children’s Hospital

By Julia Bingel and Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Any non-vaccinated employee or employees without a COVID-19 vaccination exemption were notified last Friday they are being placed on unpaid leave, announced Akron Children’s Hospital officials.

Akron Children’s Hospital officials said their vaccination deadline was Jan. 11.

“We value the contribution of each and every employee, but we must uphold our founding promise to provide the best care possible for every child in our service area. A vaccinated workforce is the best way to protect our patients, especially those who are immuno-compromised, chronically ill or not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” said Akron Children’s Hospital in a statement.

Hospital officials added they told each employee in a one-on-one meeting with a manager.

Hospital officials would not comment on how many employees have been placed on unpaid leave.

Beth Snyder is one of those unvaccinated employees, who was put on unpaid leave. She says she has nothing bad to say about the hospital.

“It’s a place like no other and I’m grateful that I had the chance, and I hope one day I get the chance again,” said Snyder.

But because of the hospital’s vaccination mandate, Snyder doesn’t know if that will happen. She is hoping the hospital will change its mind.

“Put on a 30-day unpaid suspension with the opportunity to get the vaccine and it’s my understanding that if the vaccine is not received then there will be termination,” said Snyder.

Snyder said she loves her job but doesn’t feel the vaccine is right for her.

“I keep saying Lord if it’s what you want me to do change my heart, but I haven’t felt that way,” said Snyder.

Snyder doesn’t plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine during this time.

As for what happens after the 30 days, she told 19 News she’s unsure.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations.
President Biden sending COVID-19 medical teams to Ohio to help hospitals, report says
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 20,093 new COVID-19 cases, additional 499 hospitalizations
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Non-vaccinated employees at Akron Children’s Hospital being place on unpaid leave