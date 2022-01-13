Non-vaccinated employees placed on unpaid leave by Akron Children’s Hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Any non-vaccinated employee or employees without a COVID-19 vaccination exemption were notified last Friday they are being placed on unpaid leave, announced Akron Children’s Hospital officials.

Akron Children’s Hospital officials said their vaccination deadline was Jan. 11.

“We value the contribution of each and every employee, but we must uphold our founding promise to provide the best care possible for every child in our service area. A vaccinated workforce is the best way to protect our patients, especially those who are immuno-compromised, chronically ill or not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” said Akron Children’s Hospital in a statement.

Hospital officials added they told each employee in a one-on-one meeting with a manager.

Hospital officials would not comment on how many employees have been placed on unpaid leave.

Beth Snyder is one of those unvaccinated employees, who was put on unpaid leave. She says she has nothing bad to say about the hospital.

“It’s a place like no other and I’m grateful that I had the chance, and I hope one day I get the chance again,” said Snyder.

But because of the hospital’s vaccination mandate, Snyder doesn’t know if that will happen. She is hoping the hospital will change its mind.

“Put on a 30-day unpaid suspension with the opportunity to get the vaccine and it’s my understanding that if the vaccine is not received then there will be termination,” said Snyder.

Snyder said she loves her job but doesn’t feel the vaccine is right for her.

“I keep saying Lord if it’s what you want me to do change my heart, but I haven’t felt that way,” said Snyder.

Snyder doesn’t plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine during this time.

As for what happens after the 30 days, she told 19 News she’s unsure.

