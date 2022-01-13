2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold blast to end the week

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will track across our area later today. A light winter mix develops this afternoon, mainly along and east of the I-77 corridor. This is not expected to cause many issues. High temperatures today near 40 degrees. Colder air starts to build in tonight. Areas of drizzle and flurries overnight. Temperatures by morning drop into the upper 20s. The wind picks up tomorrow out of the north at 10-20 mph. A shallow layer of very cold air settles in. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon slowly drops into the 20s. A cloudy sky is in the forecast. Conditions not real favorable for lake effect snow, but we will keep our eye on that. Even colder on Saturday. Cloudy sky and dry. Afternoon temperatures only around 20 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

