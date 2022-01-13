2 Strong 4 Bullies
15 year-old Cleveland Heights girl missing since Dec. 16

A Cleveland Heights girl has been missing since Dec. 16.
A Cleveland Heights girl has been missing since Dec. 16.(SOURCE: Cleveland Heights Police Department)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for a girl first reported missing last month.

Melissa Jackson, 15, was last seen leaving her residence on Dec. 16, at approximately 7 a.m.

According to investigators, she has been in contact with the family by phone, but did not disclose her location and they are worried for her safety.

Jackson is approximately 5′2″, 110 lbs and her hair was blonde at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department immediately at 216-321-1234.

