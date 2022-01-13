President Biden to make masks free for Americans
The President announced this on twitter.
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High-quality masks are soon going to be free for all Americans according to President Joe Biden.
In a tweet, the President announced that “Next week, my administration will announce how we are making high-quality masks available to the American people for free.”
The President believes these masks will help stop the spread of Omicron. It is unsure as of now how the distribution will happen.
