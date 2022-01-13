President Biden sending COVID-19 medical teams to Ohio to help hospitals, report says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio is one of six states President Joe Biden is sending medical teams to for hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, USA Today reported on Jan. 12.

Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Rhode Island are the five other states the federal government is sending assistance to, according to the article.

USA Today also stated that Biden is expected to announce the deployment date of these teams on Thursday.

