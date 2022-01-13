2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Biden sending COVID-19 medical teams to Ohio to help hospitals, report says

COVID-19 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations.(Deric Rush)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio is one of six states President Joe Biden is sending medical teams to for hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, USA Today reported on Jan. 12.

Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Rhode Island are the five other states the federal government is sending assistance to, according to the article.

USA Today also stated that Biden is expected to announce the deployment date of these teams on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

At-home COVID testing
ODH prioritizing COVID-19 tests for Schools, Colleges, and Universities
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 20,093 new COVID-19 cases, additional 499 hospitalizations
Non-vaccinated employees at Akron Children’s Hospital being place on unpaid leave
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,611 new COVID-19 cases, additional 442 hospitalizations