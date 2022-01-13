Richmond Heights officers honored for role in chase of vehicle taken during deadly carjacking of Cleveland patrolman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The officers from the Richmond Heights Police Department who were involved in the pursuit of slain Cleveland patrolman Shane Bartek’s vehicle were recognized recently during a city council meeting.

Officers Kevin Watts, Sean Lawlor, and Kevin Rodriguez, as well as members of the Chagrin Valley Dispatch team, were in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting as Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas and interim Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond presented them with a formal council resolution for their work.

Investigators from the Cleveland Division of Police said 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd approached Bartek in a parking lot on New Year’s Eve and shot him to death before the carjacking.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit of Bartek’s vehicle.

Richmond Heights police eventually took the lead in the chase, which ended in a crash at a Euclid apartment building property along Lakeshore Boulevard.

“In the end, good wins,” Lt. Denise Debiase said while describing the actions of the Richmond Heights police officers.

Anthony Butler Jr. was taken into custody following the pursuit at the crash scene. He is facing charges for fleeing and receiving stolen property after he was caught by in Bartek’s vehicle that was taken during the carjacking.

