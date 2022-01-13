Streetsboro man dies in early morning house fire

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire in the 1000 block of Gaynelle Avenue left a house destroyed and one person dead.

Streetsboro police discovered the fire at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, during a routine overnight patrol.

Fire crews were called to the scene immediately and found the heaviest concentration of flames coming from the rear of the home and spreading rapidly.

Firefighters attempted to breach the home to locate the occupants, but were pushed back by the conditions.

Once the fire was under control, a search began and no one was intially located.

It wasn’t until investigators were able to do a more in-depth search of the scene that the body of an unidentified 57-year-old male was discovered.

Their name will not be released until next of kin have been notified and confirmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and will remain ‘open’ until a final report is issued from the Portage County Coroner’s Office.

Preliminary indications are the fire might be accidental, officials stated in a press release Thursday afternoon.

Streetsboro police remained on scene to assist with traffic control, while the Streetsboro Service Department assisted with a trackhoe to help clear debris to aid investigators.

Neighboring fire departments in Kent, Mantua-Shalersville, Twinsburg, and Reminderville were also on alert to provide backup assistance, if required.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.