Summit County COVID testing site closing Jan. 17, officials announce

By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officials have chosen to close the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on Monday, due to decreased demand for appointments and tests.

The final day residents can take advantage of the site, located at 1077 Gorge Blvd., is Sunday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments prescheduled for that day will be honored and walk-up testing will still take place.

The site is offering PCR tests, with the results being released to individuals within 2-3 days.

Masks are required and must be properly worn, except when the test is being administered

Testing is limited to individuals ages 2 and over.

According to the county’s Health Public Information Officer, Marlene Martin, the site was no longer reaching its goal of 300 tests administered per day.

Officials felt at this time it would be a better use of resources and National Guard personnel to be redeployed to areas requiring urgent assistance, Martin said.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the COVID-19 Call Line at 330-926-5795.

The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

