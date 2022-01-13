Surveillance video shows woman lunge for officer’s gun during altercation at North Olmsted Walmart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Olmsted Police Department released Walmart surveillance video that shows the moment a handcuffed woman attempted to take an officer’s gun while she was in custody for a theft complaint.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Britney Bullington, told police that she was pregnant while she was in custody. Bullington later admitted that she was lying.

According to police, officers responded to the Walmart on Brookpark Road in North Olmsted just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of theft from the store.

Investigators identified Bullington and 44-year-old Alexander Michalewicz, both of Cleveland, as suspects.

Michalewicz, who was found to be in possession of a homemade “zip gun,” was escorted from the store to a North Olmsted police patrol vehicle for transport while Bullington remained inside Walmart’s loss prevention office.

According to police, Bullington told police that she was pregnant at the time, prompting officers to handcuff her in the front.

While collecting evidence, police said Bullington lunged for an officer’s gun and grabbed it with both of her hands. Her and the officer fought over the firearm until Bullington was eventually separated.

Police said Bullington continued to fight officers. One was gouged in his face in multiple spots and was treated at an area hospital as a result.

Both her and Michalewicz are being held in the custody of the North Olmsted Police Department until their court appearances.

The two are charged with robbery, but additional charges are pending because a “significant amount” of methamphetamine was seized from the suspects’ vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.