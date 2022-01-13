University Heights police find explosives in suspect’s vehicle after short pursuit

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - After spotting a suspicious vehicle, University Heights got involved in a short pursuit that led to the discovery of commercial-grade fireworks marked “extremely dangerous.”

Charles Moore, 27, was arrested shortly after midnight on December 26th.

University Heights police say officers spotted the vehicle he was driving on the 14000 block of Cedar Road; they described hearing a dragging noise, and there appeared to be heavy damage to the vehicle.

Dashcam video shows officers attempting to stop the car for about a half mile before they finally rammed into the vehicle.

Officers drew their guns as they approached the car; they pulled him out of the vehicle and handcuffed him.

In the video provided by the University Heights Police Department, the suspect repeatedly accuses officers of slamming his head on the ground.

“I want to see medical attention immediately,” he said. “You slammed my head when both my hands were out of the car.”

Officers denied the accusations on camera and again in their written report.

Moore was eventually taken to University Hospitals for evaluation and was discharged to police the following day.

Police suspect, he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

At one point, they attempted to use Narcan on him when he appeared to pass out.

When they started administering the overdose reversal medication, Moore appeared to wake up.

“I don’t (expletive) use heroin,” he shouted.

Officers said they believe he faked passing out.

Moore is due in court on January 26th. He’s facing several charges.

