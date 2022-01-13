U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man for deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old Euclid boy

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with the December murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Euclid police said Duane Tra’Ron Jackson, 18, of Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday in Cleveland.

According to police, Jackson is one of several suspects responsible for the murder of Maurco Toler.

The 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Euclid on Dec. 11, 2021. ((Source: Facebook))

The teenager was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 while standing in the front yard of a home in the 257000 block of Zeman Avenue.

Euclid police said Toler was struck by shots fired from a black Ford Escape.

Jackson is charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder.

Euclid police are still looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505.

