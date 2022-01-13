2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals Task Force searching for murder suspect

By Brian Duffy
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - James Kimbrough remains on the loose after Sheffield Village police say he pulled a gun and shot to death Milenna Lopez, 24, a mother of four children, on January 6th in the parking lot of a McDonalds on Detroit Road.

Kimbrough has been on the run. The United States Marshal Pete Elliott is confident a task force of his deputies, Lorain County Sherriff’s office deputies, and Sheffield Village Police will soon have Kimbrough in custody.

“We’re going to get him, we’re going to get him soon, it doesn’t matter where he goes or where he hides, I guarantee we will find him,” Elliott said.

Lopez, a manager at the McDonalds in Sheffield Village, was on a break and went out to sit in her SUV in the parking lot.

Police said that Kimbrough was waiting for her, there was an argument, Kimbrough pulled a gun and opened fire, and Lopez was killed.

“He’s a violent individual,” Elliott said, “He could be anywhere; sometimes we’ve seen people run to the next-door neighbor’s house, sometimes we’ve seen them run to different countries.”

Kimbrough has had a lot of experience with the criminal justice system, including multiple domestic violence charges in the city of Lorain, and has also been accused multiple times of violating protection orders, but in most of those cases, the charges have been dropped.

The prosecutor’s office in the city of Lorain has not responded to questions regarding those cases.

Elliott understands the importance of getting Kimbrough off the street quickly.

“Desperate people commit desperate acts with tragic consequences, and people on the run are very desperate all the time,” Elliott said, “So our goal is to get him off the street as soon as possible.”

Call 1-866-4WANTED if you have any information regarding Kimbrough.

