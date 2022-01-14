2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old boy shot in Cleveland in critical condition

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 11900 block of Continental Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 13.

He was in critical condition when crews took him to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting happened in the area of the Zelma Watson George Recreation Center.

It is unknown if any suspects have been identified or apprehended.

