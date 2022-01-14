2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old Lorain girl missing since Jan. 9

Jaitajah Folmar
Jaitajah Folmar(Lorain County CSI)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find 17-year-old Jaitajah Folmar.

She left her home on Jan. 9 to go hang out with a friend, but has not returned home, according to police.

“This is not the first time that Folmar has run away,” police said.

Folmar was in contact with her mother on Jan. 10, but would not come home, according to police.

Police said it is suspected that Folmar may be in the Cleveland area with a male friend.

She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Folmar was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, light blue jeans, and black boots.

Call Det. Chris Colon 440-204-2195 if you see her or know where she may be.

