19 First Alert Weather Days: Widespread snow moves in Sunday night; big impacts on Monday morning’s commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story right now is the potential for a widespread snowfall event Sunday night into Monday morning.

Snow will move in from the south/southeast Sunday evening, and the snow will continue through Monday morning.

Due to the current forecast track of the storm, we are expecting the highest totals, and the greatest impacts, to be east of I-71.

Totals will continue to climb even higher east of I-77.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas’ first-call snow map still stands, as of Friday evening.

It is important to note that any shift in the storm’s potential track will require an adjustment to these snowfall totals.

If the storm tracks farther east, we will see less snow.

A west or northwest wobble in the track would mean more snow for our entire coverage area.

While the forecast snowfall totals are certainly important, it’s crucial to note that whether you see five inches of snow or eight inches of snow, the impacts are generally the same.

Roads will become coated in snow Sunday night into Monday morning, especially east of I-71.

Travel will be difficult on Monday morning, especially south and east of Cleveland, and perhaps, even in the Cleveland area.

Snow will gradually come to an end over the course of the day Monday.

By Monday evening’s commute, main roads will likely be passable, but secondary roadways may still be tricky.

With such high amounts forecasted south, southeast, and east of the Canton area, some main roads may be touch and go for Monday evening’s commute in our southern tier of counties.

Lake effect snow will begin to develop Monday night, and it will continue into Tuesday morning.

With lake effect snow squalls in the area, even Tuesday morning’s commute will be slick, where squalls persist.

