$5,000 reward offered in arson investigation at home in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

Overnight arson
Overnight arson(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest for arson at a Cleveland home on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a Hough neighborhood home on Lexington Avenue for a fire that officials said was intentionally set on the city’s East side.

“Investigators determined fire caused by aggravated arson,” the Cleveland Fire Department tweeted early Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported during the fire, but several residents of the home were displaced as a result of the incident. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio assisted the residents.

Anyone with information about the arson can call investigators at 216-25-CRIME.

Damages to the home were estimated to value approximately $25,000.

