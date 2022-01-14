$5,000 reward offered in arson investigation at home in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest for arson at a Cleveland home on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a Hough neighborhood home on Lexington Avenue for a fire that officials said was intentionally set on the city’s East side.

“Investigators determined fire caused by aggravated arson,” the Cleveland Fire Department tweeted early Thursday morning.

Working house fire 7400 block of Lexington Avenue. The home was occupied. A Mother with two children and a dog escaped with just the clothes they had on. The little boy only had PJ bottoms. I took off my sweatshirt and gave it to him. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/ryTEIrOzTq — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) January 13, 2022

No injuries were reported during the fire, but several residents of the home were displaced as a result of the incident. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio assisted the residents.

Anyone with information about the arson can call investigators at 216-25-CRIME.

Up to $5K reward is available for information leading to an arrest for this arson fire early Thursday morning at E.74th block of Lexington. Call (216) 25-CRIME to provide anonymous information. https://t.co/IO301kK3M3 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 14, 2022

Damages to the home were estimated to value approximately $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.