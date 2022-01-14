MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you willing to open your home, and your heart, to a 9-year-old dog who has spent over half of his life in a shelter?

If your answer is “yes,” meet Spike from the Lake Humane Society in Mentor.

Spike is a pit bull mix who has lived in a shelter for five years “through no fault of his own” just waiting for his “furever” family, the humane society said.

9-year-old dog who spent over half his life in shelter awaits family at Lake Humane Society (Lake Humane Society)

He was brought to the Lake Humane Society from another Ohio shelter in hopes someone here will give him a home.

Lake Humane Society shared this about the 9-year-old pitbull:

“Spike has not had an easy life so far. In 2016, Spike’s family had to surrender him after their house burned down. This traumatic experience made Spike a little nervous in the shelter and he was overlooked by potential adopters. This partner rescue worked tirelessly to bring Spike out of his shell and he quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite. While most days this calm and quiet gentleman is happy to curl up on the couch and watch TV, when he is feeling adventurous, Spike enjoys a leisurely stroll and a pond to plop into. Spike loves people, but would prefer to be the only animal in the home.”

Lake Humane Society said it is determined to find Spike a loving home for his golden years in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

Executive Director Lori Caszatt stated, “I’ll never forget when I saw the photo of Betty White posing with the 2013 Hero Dog of the Year – a Pittie named Elle. She helped to destigmatize misconceptions around the Pit Bull. Like Betty White, Spike continues to get better with age! I hope all the love surrounding the Betty White Challenge encourages people to adopt, support their local animal shelter and helps to find Spike his forever home.”

If you want to learn more about adopting Spike, visit his bio on Lake Humane Society’s website by clicking here.

You can also email the Lake Humane Society’s Adoption Counselors at adopt@lakehumane.org call 440-951-6122 ext. 100.

Lake Humane Society relies on donations from the community to help homeless animals like Spike until their adoption day.

To make a donation in honor of Betty White’s birthday, click here to visit the Lake Humane Society’s website.

You can also mail a donation to the Lake Humane Society at this address:

Lake Humane Society

ATTN: Betty White Challenge

7564 Tyler Blvd. Building E

Mentor, OH 44060

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.