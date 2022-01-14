2 Strong 4 Bullies
Columbus pair face drug, weapons charges following Elyria bust

Patrick Anaya, 27, in currently custody at the Lorain County Jail and faces multiple drug and weapons charges.(SOURCE: Elyria Police Department)
Patrick Anaya, 27, in currently custody at the Lorain County Jail and faces multiple drug and weapons charges.(SOURCE: Elyria Police Department)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbus man and woman are in custody and facing felony drug and weapons charges, following their arrest Tuesday.

Patrick Anaya, 27, was apprehended in an undisclosed location by members of the Elyria and Lorain Police Department Narcotics Units and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He is currently in custody at the Lorain County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

PRESS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE On Tuesday January 11, 2022, the Elyria Police Department Narcotics Unit in...

Posted by Elyria Police Department on Friday, January 14, 2022

At the time of his arrest, Anaya was in possession of approximately 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, almost 250 grams of crystal methamphetamine and over 500 fentanyl pills.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is about $210,000.

He was also allegedly carrying a loaded handgun and a semi-automatic carbine rifle.

He’s been charged with two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, two counts Trafficking in Drugs, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Having Weapons under Disability.

According to a press release issued Thursday, Anaya surrendered peacefully.

“The exceptional work by of these Detectives must be commended,” Sgt. Bill Lantz of the Elyria Police Department said. “This is a significant arrest and drug seizure that certainly saved many lives in our community.”

A female, Jordyn Will, 18, also of Columbus, was with Anaya at the time and arrested after drugs were found on her person.

Jordyn Hill, 18, in custody at the Lorain County Jail.
Jordyn Hill, 18, in custody at the Lorain County Jail.(SOURCE: Elyria Police Department)

She was charged with Possession of Controlled Substances and is being held under a $20,000 bond.

