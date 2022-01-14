Complex’s NBA All-Star game pop up shop now open in Cleveland’s Tower City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new business in Tower City but this isn’t your usual store.

“The Land x Complex Shop” opened up in light of NBA All-Star weekend and will sell clothes and products from national and local artists.

“Just seeing what some of the artists have been able to do is awesome,” said Evan Wasen of Cleveland.

Wasen was the first customer inside the shop.

He hopes it will draw more people into Tower City and give the mall a much-needed boost.

“Seeing it you know deteriorate for a little bit especially everything over the last two years... the build-up and getting new stores in here is something I think will be impactful for years to come,” Wasen added.

This shop will be around from now until the end of NBA All-Star weekend which ends on February 20th.

“This is the first time Complex Shop has come to Cleveland,” said Stanley Lumax, manager director of Complex Climate.

Complex which is a national media outlet partnered with Bedrock, Dan Gilbert’s company that owns Tower City, to make the shop possible.

Lumax says the goal of the store is to leave a lasting impact on Cleveland long after it’s gone.

“We don’t want this to be the circus coming to town and leaving. We want to start a dialogue and continue a dialogue between Clevelanders and Bedrock and we want people to voice their thoughts on how Tower City can be a relevant part of their community,” said Lumax.

