Fire breaks out overnight at Farmer Jones’ Chef’s Garden market barn in Huron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A building on the property of the Chef’s Garden in Huron burned down overnight.

According to the Huron Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the Chef’s Garden near Scheid Road and Huron Avery Road just after 2 a.m. on Friday morning.

Farmer Bob Jones and his wife said that the old family barn that housed his farmers market was “completely destroyed.”

“This will not impact our daily operations at The Chef’s Garden. And most importantly, we will continue to grow and deliver the fresh vegetables our community has come to love,” the Jones family shared on Facebook.

Farmer Jones has been a regular guest on Jen Picciano’s food show “Taste Buds.” She said the building incorporated a decades-old family barn that was moved to the Huron property for that purpose of the farmers market.

Officials said it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.

