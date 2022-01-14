FIRST ALERT: System snow arrives Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colder air building in today could lead to some lake effect snow and flurries. The steering wind is actually north to northeast. That would put the higher chance to get some flakes west of Cleveland. High temperatures in the 30 to 35 degree range. Evening flurries, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures dip into the teens. It’ll be a little milder along the lakeshore and west of Cleveland with some warming from Lake Erie. Tomorrow will be dry and cold. Only around 20 degrees for a high area wide. A good deal of high clouds. Single digit temperatures Saturday night as we clear out. Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s. The team continues to monitor the East Coast storm that is forecast to pass well east of us Sunday night. Current thought is that most of our area will not see heavy snow based on the forecast track of the storm. One to three inches in the Cleveland area Sunday night with three to five inches in the Akron-Canton area. We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.