2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: System snow arrives Sunday night

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colder air building in today could lead to some lake effect snow and flurries. The steering wind is actually north to northeast. That would put the higher chance to get some flakes west of Cleveland. High temperatures in the 30 to 35 degree range. Evening flurries, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures dip into the teens. It’ll be a little milder along the lakeshore and west of Cleveland with some warming from Lake Erie. Tomorrow will be dry and cold. Only around 20 degrees for a high area wide. A good deal of high clouds. Single digit temperatures Saturday night as we clear out. Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s. The team continues to monitor the East Coast storm that is forecast to pass well east of us Sunday night. Current thought is that most of our area will not see heavy snow based on the forecast track of the storm. One to three inches in the Cleveland area Sunday night with three to five inches in the Akron-Canton area. We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Weather Days issued for Sunday (night) and Monday
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread snow moves in late Sunday, bitter cold ending to work week
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold blast to end week
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold blast to end week