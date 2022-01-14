2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free admission to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Sundays

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to a $3 million grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, there will be free admission every Sunday to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for Cleveland and East Cleveland residents.

The free admission goes into effect on Jan. 23.

In addition, the grant will fund the creation of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Space, a new center for community-oriented programming.

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Space is scheduled to open in 2024.

“It is imperative that learners of all ages and backgrounds have access to scientific information to help them make informed decisions both about their own lives and as part of the community. Together, the weekly Mandel Community Days and Mandel Community Space help us advance these goals which are central to everything we do,” said Sonia Winner, President and CEO of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

