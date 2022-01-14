2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gianni Gray sentenced to 84 years for cold-blooded double murder on I-90 in Cleveland

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, 38 year-old Gianni Gray, who was convicted of a double homicide on a well traveled Cleveland-area highway, found out that he will spend the rest of his natural life behind bars.

He acted as his own lawyer, but the prosecutor’s office say it was the facts of his case that sent him tp prison.

Investigators said Gray fired nine shots from a vehicle that pulled up next to the car his victims were sitting in traffic at West 117th and I-90.

Common Pleas Court Judge Ashley Kilbane sentenced Gianni Gray to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 84 years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

