2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Bedford Heights man charged in connection with murder of Cleveland police officer

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 28-year-old Bedford Heights man arrested driving murdered Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek’s stolen car was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Anthony Butler Jr. was indicted on the charges of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Anthony Butler Jr.
Anthony Butler Jr.(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Officer Bartek, 25, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Dec. 31, 2021 in the parking lot of an apartment building at 4320 Rocky River Drive in Cleveland while he was off-duty.

Cleveland police said Tamara McLoyd, 18, of Garfield Heights, approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot with a gun, a struggle ensued and Officer Bartek was shot twice.

Tamara McLoyd
Tamara McLoyd

McLoyd then allegedly fled in Officer Bartek’s car.

Several hours later, Officer Bartek’s stolen vehicle was spotted by police and after a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, the vehicle was recovered in Euclid and Butler was taken into custody.

Butler will be arraigned on Jan. 19.

McLoyd has pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault on a police officer, grand theft, petty theft and having weapons under disability.

She is also charged in connection with several unrelated aggravated robberies.

She remains held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and will be back in court on Jan. 20 for a pre-trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

President of Black Shield Police Association fired by Cleveland police
President of Black Shield Police Association fired by Cleveland police
Free admission to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Sundays
Tommy's restaurant
Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry neighborhood celebrates 50 years
FILE
Takeout pizza to be served to Independence High School students due to cafeteria staff shortage