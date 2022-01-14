Lifelong Bengals fan hopes to leave sadness behind with playoff win

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There are plenty of Bengals fans that are excited for a playoff win that could happen at Paul Brown Stadium Saturday. For one of those fans, there is a deeper meaning to that win.

Jamill Greene changed his Facebook profile picture to a sad-looking frog wearing a Bengals hoodie when they lost a playoff game six years ago.

“I changed my profile picture that night, and I said, ‘I will never change this profile picture until the Bengals win a playoff game,’” says Greene, “And it’s been six years, and it’s been my profile picture since.”

If they win Saturday, he will finally be able to update that picture.

Greene says the photo represents the emotions he has felt many times watching his favorite football team.

“Lifelong Bengals fan well, at times it can be challenging,” admits Greene, “I think I get more anxiety watching a Bengals game than my day job pulling up to a house fire.”

Greene is a firefighter in Louisville. He moved from Cincinnati to Louisville 13 years ago. His father and two of his brothers are also firefighters.

He says while he feels confident about the team’s chances to win Saturday, he knows not to get too excited about changing his picture.

“Being a lifelong Bengals fan, I won’t get excited until I see triple zeroes on the clock,” jokes Greene, “Especially with the last playoff loss I had, but I am pretty confident. I think they will get it done.”

Greene and his twin brother have been to the past three playoff games the Bengals have competed in.

They even went to the UK when the Bengals played there in 2016.

In the past six years, Greene has had two kids, including 3-year-old Cameron.

“I’ve had two kids since then [2016] and I haven’t even been able to put them on my profile picture just because I am a man of my word,” explains Greene.

He says it can be awkward sending a friend request, but at least he’s not looking for a date.

“Thank God I’m married. I can’t imagine having a Tinder profile, and that’s my picture, you know,” Greene jokes.

Greene says if they lose, he will keep the picture. He said it’s been six years; he can go another year or two or however long it takes.

