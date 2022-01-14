2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map

Ohio Supreme Court’s majority said the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans.(State of Ohio)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a new map of the state’s 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered, sending the blueprint back for another try.

The 4-3 decision Friday returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission, which was already reconstituting to re-draw legislative maps rejected earlier this week.

The court’s majority said the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans. Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that set up a new system to avoid gerrymandering.

Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map

Voting rights and Democratic groups challenged the map as “unduly” favoring one party, a constitutional violation. Republicans had defended the map as “highly competitive.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

