President of Black Shield Police Association fired by Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police terminated a sergeant last month after an internal investigation found he committed various violations.

A news release said Vincent Montague Jr., the president of the Black Shield Police Association, was fired Dec. 29, 2021.

The violations lodged against Montague included lying about his communication with a man charged with attempting to bribe a police officer, according to his termination letter.

The 38-year-old was hired by Cleveland police in 2008 and was assigned to the Second District.

Below is a copy of Montague’s termination letter.

