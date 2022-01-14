2 Strong 4 Bullies
President of Black Shield Police Association fired by Cleveland police

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police terminated a sergeant last month after an internal investigation found he committed various violations.

A news release said Vincent Montague Jr., the president of the Black Shield Police Association, was fired Dec. 29, 2021.

The violations lodged against Montague included lying about his communication with a man charged with attempting to bribe a police officer, according to his termination letter.

The 38-year-old was hired by Cleveland police in 2008 and was assigned to the Second District.

19 News has reached out to the Black Shield Police Association for comment, and this story will be updated when we hear back.

Below is a copy of Montague’s termination letter.

