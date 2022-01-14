2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Prosecutors blame judge for letting accused Cleveland cop killer walk free on previous crimes

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just days before police say McLoyd committed a violent armed robbery in Cleveland, she was sentenced in a Lorain County robbery case.

Despite the teen’s lengthy criminal history, the judge there didn’t lock her up. Instead, he put her on probation, and now, both Lorain and Cuyahoga County prosecutors are calling that judge out.

19 Investigator Kelly Kennedy spoke briefly with Lorain County Judge Frank Janik over the phone last week, however, he spoke to her off the record. He did promise to do an interview with her next week, but so far, he has not returned any of her phone calls.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office took a shot at Judge Janik in a press release this week. Cuyahoga County indicted McLoyd for an armed robbery at Happy’s Pizza, but they also made sure to mention that it happened five days after she was placed on probation for a home invasion robbery in Lorain County by Judge Frank Janik.

Last week 19 investigates went to Lorain County to try to get some answers. We wanted to know why 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd was not given a harsher sentence when she pled guilty to felony robbery in Lorain. Last week the prosecutor’s office refused to answer our question but on Thursday we finally got an answer.

The prosecutor’s office sent a press release saying the assistant prosecutor assigned to McLoyd’s case wanted to put her in juvenile detention until her 21st birthday but claim Judge Frank Janik disagreed.

The 18-year-old ended up with a slap on the wrist. Despite her previous criminal history, she was only put on probation.

Her probation was transferred to Cuyahoga County. Cuyahoga County declined her probation saying they didn’t consider McLoyd to be a serious youthful offender. Then McLoyd went on to allegedly murder 25-year-old Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.

19 News will continue reaching out to Judge Janik.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Rainey Institute to open new location in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Rainey Institute to open new location in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Cathy Kopinsky is a 2022 Cleveland Public Library Unsung Hero
Unsung Hero: Catherine Kopinsky served in Mission Outreach for 3 decades
Rainey Institute to open new location in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Rainey Institute to open new location in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood 1/13/22
A case of arson at a Lexington Avenue home displaced a family Thursday morning.
Arson ruled as cause of overnight fire at home on Cleveland’s East side