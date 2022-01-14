Prosecutors blame judge for letting accused Cleveland cop killer walk free on previous crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just days before police say McLoyd committed a violent armed robbery in Cleveland, she was sentenced in a Lorain County robbery case.

Despite the teen’s lengthy criminal history, the judge there didn’t lock her up. Instead, he put her on probation, and now, both Lorain and Cuyahoga County prosecutors are calling that judge out.

19 Investigator Kelly Kennedy spoke briefly with Lorain County Judge Frank Janik over the phone last week, however, he spoke to her off the record. He did promise to do an interview with her next week, but so far, he has not returned any of her phone calls.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office took a shot at Judge Janik in a press release this week. Cuyahoga County indicted McLoyd for an armed robbery at Happy’s Pizza, but they also made sure to mention that it happened five days after she was placed on probation for a home invasion robbery in Lorain County by Judge Frank Janik.

Last week 19 investigates went to Lorain County to try to get some answers. We wanted to know why 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd was not given a harsher sentence when she pled guilty to felony robbery in Lorain. Last week the prosecutor’s office refused to answer our question but on Thursday we finally got an answer.

The prosecutor’s office sent a press release saying the assistant prosecutor assigned to McLoyd’s case wanted to put her in juvenile detention until her 21st birthday but claim Judge Frank Janik disagreed.

The 18-year-old ended up with a slap on the wrist. Despite her previous criminal history, she was only put on probation.

Her probation was transferred to Cuyahoga County. Cuyahoga County declined her probation saying they didn’t consider McLoyd to be a serious youthful offender. Then McLoyd went on to allegedly murder 25-year-old Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.

19 News will continue reaching out to Judge Janik.

