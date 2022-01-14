2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rainey Institute to open new location in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rainey Institute is a non-profit organization that gives quality music education to kids in low-income neighborhoods.

“Rainey is a place where students actually grow up. It is a family environment where students find more than just a program where they come and leave,” said Brandon Lipford, director of arts education at Rainey Institute.

Each year over 2,500 children in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood participate in Rainey programs, soon kids in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood will get the same opportunity.

Rainey will have a new location in the Pivot center for arts on West 25th street.

“It’s a blessing honestly to be in the heart of a community where we can leverage relationships with families and foundations... to support those who are less resourceful,” said Lipford.

Lipford says he hopes Rainey’s Clark-Fulton location will serve as an outlet for children whose families may not be able to afford after-school programs.

“If there are not open doors and safe environments that not only provide something for them but engage them.... then they’re going to find their ways to things that are less beneficial to the community as a whole but certainly to their lives,” said Lipford.

The Rainey Institute is set to break ground on their facility next month... they hope to open their doors to folks in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood by this summer.”

“The opportunity to be a part of the Clark-Fulton community and be a part of this, there are already so many organizations that helping here, schools and churches working to help the kids here... we want to be a part of that,” said Lipford.

