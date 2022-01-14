2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sheriff: Mother stabbed two children in Springfield Twp.

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp.
Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two children were found with critical injuries at a home in Springfield Township on Thursday after their mother admitted to stabbing them to a 911 operator, according to authorities.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said that a 28-year-old woman called 911 from the Franklin Park Mall and said she was distraught and possibly suicidal. During the conversation, she mentioned she stabbed her two children.

The woman, Jameshia Taylor, is being held in Lucas County Jail, facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Lucas County Sheriff deputies arrived at the 500 block of Banquot Way in Springfield Township to find a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old both stabbed inside the home. One of the children was in critical condition and required surgery at a Toledo hospital on Thursday night.

The woman is in custody with Toledo Police and being questioned.

Officers found her sitting outside the mall on a bench.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

