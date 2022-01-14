Some Pharmacies are experiencing a staff shortage due to rising Covid cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The recent rise in Covid-19 cases once again impacting different industries.

This time Pharmacies taking a hit.

Carrie Nagorka is a producer at 19 News.

She told us about the troubling journey for her husband.

He went in for surgery on Thursday.

After, a nurse told the family she would be sending out a prescription for his painkillers to their local Walgreens.

When she got there she saw a sign that said closed today due to staffing issues.

“Had we been told that they were going to be closed when it was called in I would have tried to get it somewhere else,” she said.

We did reach out to Walgreens & they told us these temporary closures are a result of the recent covid surge and they remain committed to providing the support needed to their customers.

19 News also reached out to CVS, Giant Eagle, and Discount Drug Mart to see if they had the same issues.

Discount Drug Mart told us no their staffing levels were stable and that they were not having any issues.

As for Nagorka and her husband, they just hope other people who have sick loved ones prepare in advance.

“While his surgery was minor I couldn’t help but think about people that were having very serious surgeries & other medical issues,” she said.

